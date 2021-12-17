New festive traditions for English Ellie

From a woolly jumper next to a fireplace to “throwing a shrimp on the barbie” in board shorts, Ms Ellie Beaumont has had to adjust to some new festive traditions since moving to Australia five years ago.

The Tanunda resident hails from Peterborough – in eastern England, not the mid north of SA – a large city with a population of more than 202,000 people, and in August 2016 had her sights set on a working holiday in the land down under.

A chance meeting with her born-and-bred Barossa partner, Nick Egert, in her first week in Australia, and her working holiday visa plans quickly changed to become more long term.

While her feet and backpack may have landed in the bright lights of Sydney, NSW, Ellie is preparing to spend her first Christmas as a Barossa resident, after moving here earlier this year.

While the traditions may be slightly different for Ellie, the magic of Christmas remains the same.

“I love seeing everyone making the time to come together, chip in with bringing a dish and seeing everyone happy,” she said.

“I love people believing in Santa, hearing stories about the North Pole and having an imagination.

“We get so wound up in this fast-paced 21st century lifestyle and can be so serious, and I love seeing people take a break and having some fun.

“Christmas is really magic to me.”

Ellie is most looking forward to spending time with Nick and their two dogs this Christmas.

“We have two, large breed dogs under 18 months, which are our babies, and have changed our lives,” she said.

“I cannot wait to take a few days off, watch Christmas movies, eat gingerbread men and snuggling on the sofa with our puppies.

“Nick’s grandmother also has some amazing fruit trees with cherries just coming into season, so I’m looking forward to picking some cherries and making a cherry pie for Christmas day dessert.”

After an uncertain couple of years for many, Ellie said she will celebrate multiple personal milestones this Christmas.

“I’ve found where I want to settle down and raise a family,” she said.

“I’ve set up a business (Wild Amber), found a job with El Estanco that I love, almost finished studying for a mental health certificate and will be able to buy a house next year.

“It will be my first Christmas where I don’t feel stressed, and I can enjoy my town and spending time with family and friends.”

After thousands of dollars on visa expenses, Ellie was eligible to apply for citizenship in September this year, and is likely to officially become an Aussie early next year.

“Visas are a lengthy process, which I do appreciate, but it will be still a sigh of relief to know it is all over and I can officially be a part of this amazing country I see as my home,” she added.