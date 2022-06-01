New era for local antique sellers

A warm smile and rich history is what you will find when you step into Alma and Ann Vintage at Moorundie Street, Truro.

Sarah says the historic store is beautifully presented as a place where visitors can find anything from antiques in well-lit cabinets, vintage and pre-loved clothing to persevered and restored furniture. There are three display rooms within the main building, a luxurious dressing room, and the collection continues in the expansive shed up the driveway.

High school home economics teacher, Sarah Rogers runs the store alongside semi-retired RAAF pilot, Brendan with the aim to provide a wonderful experience for visiting customers.

“Preservation and sustainability are our passions, so we love items built skilfully with purpose and style,” Sarah said.

“It has been lovely meeting people and hearing about their own collections or about the house they’re restoring.”

Sarah opened the store in honour of her mother, Ann and grandmother, Alma who she owes her love of collecting to.

Featuring a large black and white photo of Alma and Ann dressed in their best on George Street, Sydney in 1947 on the rear wall of the store, it is hard not to sense the family’s own history while in there.