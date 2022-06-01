New era for local antique sellers

A warm smile and rich history is what you will find when you step into Alma and Ann Vintage at Moorundie Street, Truro.
Sarah says the historic store is beautifully presented as a place where visitors can find anything from antiques in well-lit cabinets, vintage and pre-loved clothing to persevered and restored furniture. There are three display rooms within the main building, a luxurious dressing room, and the collection continues in the expansive shed up the driveway.
High school home economics teacher, Sarah Rogers runs the store alongside semi-retired RAAF pilot, Brendan with the aim to provide a wonderful experience for visiting customers.
“Preservation and sustainability are our passions, so we love items built skilfully with purpose and style,” Sarah said.
“It has been lovely meeting people and hearing about their own collections or about the house they’re restoring.”
Sarah opened the store in honour of her mother, Ann and grandmother, Alma who she owes her love of collecting to.
Featuring a large black and white photo of Alma and Ann dressed in their best on George Street, Sydney in 1947 on the rear wall of the store, it is hard not to sense the family’s own history while in there.
Initially opening on weekends, public holidays and during school holidays, Sarah hopes to expand these hours as they both transition from their current work commitments. She is optimistic for Truro as both a destination for visitors and a place to live, with a steady inflow of new families into the district and the return of tourist traffic post the pandemic.
Scullery Days, just two minutes from town, completes a cluster of unique antique sellers, and Sarah believes there is room for everybody to thrive.
“We don’t see other local antique sellers as competitors. In fact we’re a great support for each other. We need to band together to draw people into the Barossa and surrounding townships like Truro as destinations,” Sarah added.
19 Moorundie St, Truro SA 5356
Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays
10am – 5pm
Other times as updated online