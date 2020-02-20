New entrance addresses safety concerns

Traffic movement through Penrice is soon to become a lot easier with a new entrance and exit point to Penrice Quarry.

Tristan Throup, manufacturing supervisor, said the process started nearly two years ago and involved the relocation of power and water to the site.

Tristan said the aim was to get the T-section further away from the corner, near Saleyards Road.

He said the challenges of the 80 kilometre speed area, coupled with trucks pulling out when there’s a clear line of sight has still resulted in some close calls.

Tristan said the new entrance also provides better vision for traffic coming up Penrice Road towards the quarry.

“There haven’t been any incidents but it is just the potential for it to happen,” said Tristan.

Anywhere between 200 and 300 trucks go through the quarry each day to transport between 5,000 and 8,000 tonnes of product per day.

Recently appointed quarry manager, Mr Rodd Welsh said the new entrance will be visually pleasing for the site too.

Rodd said he is very fortunate to join the Penrice Quarry team, having moved here from an Adelaide Brighton Cement sister company in New South Wales.

“Penrice Quarry is a very unique site… it has got 85 different products,” said Rodd.

Across office, admin and sales divisions in the quarry there are 42 staff.