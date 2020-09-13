New Co-op business leader

In a newly created position, the Barossa Co-op’s business leader lifestyle, Mr Conrad Bock is ready to take 21 Murray Street to a new level.

He brings more than two decades of experience in the retail sector and moved to Australia from South Africa last year to create new opportunities for his family, wife Jessica and children, Ethan and Ruben.

Conrad says the chance to spread his wings brought him to the position in the Barossa after a 12 month stint in Darwin as manager of the College of Indigenous Futures, Arts and Society, Charles Darwin University.

“I loved the fact this role spoke about community and people, culture and environment… it sounded right,” said Conrad.

“I thought this was an opportunity to do what I love doing and to be part of something again.”

Conrad already has a plan in place for 21 Murray Street.

He acknowledges the importance of listening to the customers and wants to create a healthy and vibrant space.

“We are the community store and that’s what we are all about,” said Conrad.

“Over the history that was the original vision, it may have drifted away but it is still the same vision and we want to be there for the customers and the community.”

Conrad said they want to offer a lifestyle experience while in the store and have commenced with a project to update stock ranges and displays to inspire customers.

He cited the example of homewares being displayed in their setting to show their use and likewise having a table with a dining set presented to customers.

Creating a store in a store experience, the Toyworld department has relocated within 21 Murray Street, creating a layout which Conrad said provides an ease for shopping.

He noted the under utilised complex and saw opportunity.

“People know who we are and we need to regain the trust,” said Conrad.

While he is focused on the new role, Conrad is also looking to pick up his training resume as he pursues his love for long distance running.

He has successfully completed the oldest and largest ultramarathon in the world, Comrades, back to back.

Conrad admits to be a sporty person and had aspirations of working in a sport environment.

“And now I am in a business with a sporting element,” adds Conrad.