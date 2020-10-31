New barons inducted

Mr Bill Biscoe, Ms Ruby Stobart, Ms Jill Mader, Mr Andrew Stiller, Ms Elli Beer, Mr James Rosenzweig, Ms Anne Moroney and Mr Jack Ferrett are the latest local people to be welcomed as new Barons of Barossa.

On Sunday, the Barons of Barossa gathered to welcome the 8 new Barons to the fraternity.

It was the first induction held in The Barossa Cellar, which was officially opened in March just days before the Covid restrictions were put in place.

Ms Louisa Rose, head of the fraternity said, “The Barons have been proudly supporting Barossa wine, viticulture, gastronomy, heritage and the arts in this region since 1975.

“This year, we are excited to recognise those in the wider Barossa community who have had an indelible impact on our region.”

This new intake of Barons acknowledges the contributions made to the Barossa in viticulture, wine, food, tourism, the arts in the well-being of the community, bringing a dynamic new generation of community service to the fraternity.

Mr Bill Biscoe has been a tireless community contributor in arts and culture, working tirelessly in the background, supporting community groups and individuals.

Ms Ruby Stobart is a wine and food tourism marketing professional, flying the Barossa flag on the international stage while co-leading a volunteer team providing a free meal service for anyone in this region who may need a hand.

Ms Jill Mader is a well-known and respected food and wine identity, always willing to lend her time and expertise to community efforts.

Mr Andrew Stiller, a sixth generation member of the Barossa community is a skilled craftsman, running his eponymous cooperage business in Bethany, servicing the region’s wine industry.

Ms Elli Beer has continued the family tradition in food and hospitality with hard work, initiative and creativity, while always finding time to give back to the Barossa community in a myriad of ways.

Mr James Rosenzweig is a grape grower who is dedicated to regional prosperity. His commitment to the Barossa and to the Grape and Wine industry is unwavering.

Ms Anne Moroney is the Barossa’s regional development champion, utilising her role at RDA Barossa to create new value for the region.

Mr Jack Ferrett took on the Tanunda Club whilst it was struggling for survival and transformed it into the now thriving Clubhouse, strengthening its community links.