Near miss at Nuriootpa oval

A massive tree has narrowly missed onlookers and cars when strong winds blew it to the ground during a cricket match on Saturday afternoon.

The Nuriootpa A1 cricket side was about three quarters of the way through their first innings against Greenock when play was interrupted by a “hell of a crack” according to Daniel Steinborner who was there on the day.

The Nuriootpa Cricket Club president was watching the game from inside his car over the other side of the oval when wind took down a huge tree on the grandstand side of the Nuriootpa sports complex, narrowly missing vehicles and leaving a gaping big hole in the ground.

“I looked up, I heard this big crack it was that loud…and the tree crashed down,” Daniel said.

He said Daniel Doecke and Mitchell Norton were batting at the time and everyone stopped in their tracks before rushing over to make sure everyone was okay.

“It just missed all the cars, it was very lucky that it didn’t hit anyone driving in or anything like that,” said Daniel.

“There was a bit of panic when it first came down…We were very fortunate there were no serious accidents and no one was crushed…. People were sitting in their cars and the tree came down behind them.”

Once everyone was accounted for and the situation deemed safe, the cricket match resumed.

“The players weren’t in any danger with the wind or the trees or anything. They just carried on,” said Daniel.

“Nuri did win in the end, it was very close!”

Mr Guy Martin, Chairman of the Nuriootpa Centennial Park Authority said the 25 metre tall tree was one of two to blow over that afternoon.

“I’m just glad that no one was injured,” Guy said.

“There were some serious gusts of wind, we lost one tree over on the driveway as well.

“We will organise for it all to get cut up now, it’s our responsibility. It’s probably around $3,000-$4,000 worth of work here to remove it and the park pays for that…It’s the money the caravan park earns that pays for that and all the facilities we have here.”