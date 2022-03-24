Dark clouds which followed with heavy rainfall on March 16, left the roads at Point Pass completely flooded within just 15 minutes.

Within this period of time, Point Pass recorded 27mm of rain and the town of Eudunda also copped the wild weather, recording about 47mm of rain.

When the Schutz family, Roger, William and Ruby from Point Pass returned back to their farm around 4.30 p.m. on Wednesday, they noticed the thunder and lightning looming in the sky.

“The rains then started to come down and that’s when my wife, Alison and daughter, Ruby said it was flooding on the road just outside our house,” Roger said.

“I had a roof from my hay shed turn over and blow off just on the edge of Eudunda.

“It was a whirly wind or something similar.”

“There wasn’t too much damage around the place though.”

Roger told The Leader that it was back in 1983 that he had experienced a similar flooding on the same road.

“It happens very rarely,” he said.

“I would say once every 10 years we get the water which flows down the road after heavy rains.

“Yesterday was the biggest flooding since March 4, 1983.”

With livestock as well as crops, Roger said that his farm benefited from the rainfall.

“It’s very good for the crops,” he added.

“Rain is always a bonus here; we never knock it back.

“I have another block at Australia Plains and they received 44 mm of rain.

“There was no damage that I could see.

“It’s that time of year I’ll be sowing in some feed for the sheep, and if we get follow up rain within a month or so it will set us up for a good feed year for the sheep and gives us moisture for our cropping enterprise.”