Motorists “fuel” the pocket pinch

Motorists can fill up for less thanks to a new regulation making it mandatory for petrol retailers to register their prices through a central database.

As of March 20, motorists had access to information which revealed last week’s petrol prices in Angaston were on average nine cents more expensive than stations in Nuriootpa and 11.6 cents more expensive than metropolitan Adelaide.

Angaston prices sat around 137.9 cents per litre for unleaded and 132.4 cents for diesel.

The Leader spoke with Angaston Motors’ Mrs Jannine Vaughan who said their prices remain consistent which sometimes means they’re a little higher.

The central database known as the aggregation system is a State Government initiative which requires retailers to declare any price changes no more than 30 minutes after the fact.

This action is run in accordance with the SA Fuel Pricing Information Scheme and will run as a trial for two years.

Motorists can report any price mismatches to Consumer and Business Services and penalties will apply to those stations who breach requirements.

This scheme follows a review conducted by the South Australian Productivity Commission which revealed more transparency into fuel prices was needed.

Mrs Vaughan said she’s in support of the scheme and welcomes it to stay beyond the trial period.

“What we do is each morning we make sure our prices are correct, and it’s a simple process where we log onto a computer, put the prices in and it sends it through,” she said.

“We tend to do this every morning because we don’t change our prices during the day.”

Mrs Vaughan said the price of petrol depends on the cost from the supplier.

“Sometimes we can’t compete (with other retailers) because we’re too high, but other times we’re well and truly under,” she said.

“Most people, with the way the economy is going, are looking for any savings that they can.

“If you can save yourself $5 on fuel to put towards milk and bread, then that’s handy.

“I think it will be a good scheme.”

Nuriootpa resident, Ms Madeleine Hopgood told The Leader as someone who is a frequent driver the app would make a world of difference.

“I think it is a great idea,” she said.

“You are able to go online shopping and to websites to look up the prices and compare a variety of things before making a purchase, so it would be great to be able to do the same with petrol prices due to the constant fluctuations.”

Ms Hopgood would like to see this become permanent and said she’s always surprised to see such a range in pricing in neighbouring suburbs.

“When petrol prices become quite high, it is good to try and save where I can, but as it is such a necessity, sometimes you just have to purchase where you can and pay the price.”