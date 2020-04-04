Motorbike ride a reminder to be kind

Eden Valley’s Heidi Giersch is embarking on a 600 kilometre motorbike ride across the Simpson Desert in October, raising money for Dolly’s Dream.

The charity, Dolly’s Dream, was set up in honour of Dolly Everett who ended her life at just 14 years of age due to bullying.

“I think everyone has either experienced bullying in school or workplace themselves, or knows someone that has,” said Heidi.

“I think that’s just awful. The world would be such a nicer place if we were all just kind to each other… especially in this time.”

Heidi will be joined with 11 other women from across Australia on the supported ride, and spend three nights and four days in the middle of Australia.

Whilst this will be Heidi’s first time in the ride, last year’s inaugural group raised $23,000 for Dolly’s Dream.

“I heard about last year’s ride and thought what an amazing experience. It’s not every day a group of women get the chance to ride their bikes across the desert,” said Heidi, who grew up riding motorbikes on her parents property.

“I have a bit of a sense of adventure, and to go out and do something like that for a good cause gives a sense of purpose. It’s also about meeting a group of like-minded women.”

Heidi added that she’s also looking forward to taking her 2019 Suzuki DRZ 400E out into the desert, and camping and seeing the stars in the centre of Australia.

Although she admits it will be a challenge, with deep sand riding and warmer weather mixed with cooler nights set to prove difficult.

“I’ve just been prepping the bike, pulling it apart and putting it back together, with new tyres and everything, to hope the ride goes as smoothly as possible,” said Heidi.

“I might need to do more strength training as it’ll be a lot of standing up on the bike!”

Heidi is just shy of meeting her $700 goal, and hopes more donations will come through before the adventure.

To donate to Heidi’s fundraiser for Dolly’s Dream visit: https://give.everydayhero.com/au/heidi-25