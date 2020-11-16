More room, more tunes, more fun

The lyrics of “Lollipop lollipop” sung to heartily strummed ukuleles flowed from Kapunda’s St John’s Lutheran Church Hall last week as “The Ukapundas” rehearsed in their new home.

Whilst it’s been a challenging year for the group of musos with COVID-19 stopping their Wednesday sessions earlier this year, they’ve been back up and running since July and more recently moved to their new room where there’s plenty of space to keep socially distanced and still enjoy “singing, playing, joking and laughing.”

Group leader, Sandra Heath said everyone appreciated the good acoustics in the new venue and they were now looking forward to their first performance in many months, a “Limelight” concert in December, where they’ll showcase their vast repertoire ranging from a rollicking “Blue Suede Shoes” to a heartwarming “Streets of London”.

“It’ll be a musical party!” said Sandra.

