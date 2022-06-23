MFS station assessments underway

The Metropolitan Fire Service (MFS) regional station proficiency and audit assessments are underway once again as firefighters vie for five awards in recognition of their efforts.

Tanunda MFS was among the first regional stations in the state to undergo the process, with their station being assessed during training on June 20.

The Kapunda MFS station is scheduled to be assessed on July 4.

MFS Assistant Chief Fire Officer of Regional Operations, Mr Colin Lindsay said the aim of the audits were to assess skills in all areas of incident command and control, safety, rescue and utilisation of resources.

“Each year our regional MFS firefighters ensure the station environment, along with fire trucks and equipment, are prepared to the highest standards, which results in a very tight and close competition in the selection of award winners,” said ACFO Lindsay.

“Firefighters take great pride in preparing their stations and fire trucks for assessment, and the assessment evenings are a perfect way for them to demonstrate their skills, community spirit and dedication to public safety.”

On completion of the process, five of the 17 regional stations will receive awards including the Chief Officer’s Shield, Regional Command Shield, Regional Assistant Chief Officer’s Shield, Most Improved Shield and the Family Friendly Regional Station Award.