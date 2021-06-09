Melodienacht back on stage

Tanunda Town Band’s iconic “Melodienacht” made an impressive comeback on the weekend with dynamic performances of some of the most popular music from the stage and screen as well as a CD launch, making up for last year’s event which was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Continuing a Barossa tradition that has run for more than half a century, musical director, Mr Bruce Raymond OAM proved brass band music was alive and well as he led the band’s performances in the newly refurbished Tanunda Show Hall.

With 5AA’s Tony “Pilko” Pilkington as host, the band played a variety of themes from “Out of Africa”, “Star Wars” and “Rocky” to “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Ghostbusters” featuring a brave Eric Molenaar who swapped his usual trombone for a ghostbusting vacuum device to save the band from random “spirit” visitors popping up on stage.