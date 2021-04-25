Mel aims to take home the Big Brother prize

Cambrai’s Mel McGorman has her eyes firmly on the prize as the Channel 7 television show, Big Brother goes to air next Monday night.

The sheep farmer entered the television series to take “one for the team” in a quest to win the $250,000 prize money, having faced years of drought coupled with a fire at their Adelaide Hills property.

Partner, Ryan and their three young children, Harry, Anna and Sally kept the farm going during the 12 weeks of filming last year.

Mel said the experience was tough but it has given her a new appreciation for her home, farm and family.

“I had a ball and I would do it all again… it is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Mel.

“And I am going to give it a red hot crack.”

With a rollercoaster ride of emotions unfolding, Mel said she wanted to shine the spotlight on farming communities and rural life and hopes Australia loves her.

She admits she was herself while in the house and people watching the show will soon learn more about her.

“I thought farming was tough but Big Brother was harder,” said Mel.

“I am pretty honest in there.

“I am proud… it was hard at the time, I had no contact with my kids. When they are older, they will be able to look back at this and see that I did try my hardest and I was going there to give it the best crack I can and hopefully see that pay off in the end.”

Mel is one of 20 housemates in the Big Brother house and this year there is more than meets the eye in an unpredictable new season.

Cut off from the outside world, with cameras and microphones recording their every move 24 hours a day, Mel said Big Brother throws the housemates some pretty crazy stuff.

Mel intends on being a big player and brings her infectious smile, bubbly personality and “can do” attitude.

She admits being a fierce competitor, citing eviction challenges being very physical and full on.

Mel said while there were many personalities across the housemates, she was able to make some close connections with a couple of them.

“It was so foreign to me… obviously off the farm, there’s no boundaries but you are thrown into a house that you can’t escape,” said Mel.

While Mel has returned to life in Cambrai with her farm and family, she continues to share the highs and lows of life on the farm and hopes to be an ambassador for country women.

While on television she hopes to make farmers and women in rural areas, proud.

“I am really looking forward to Australia seeing how tough the women in the country are and how mothers have a good survival instinct,” Mel adds.