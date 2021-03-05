2021 Barossa Young Ambassadors

The highly successful program, run as part of the Barossa Vintage Festival, identifies and raises the profile of future community leaders, while acknowledging that young people play an important role in the community and are essential for the future of the Barossa’s vibrant wine, food, cultural and tourism industries.
My name is Ekkia Evans and I have lived in Greenock my entire life. I’m currently studying a double bachelors degree in Media & Arts at the University of Adelaide. I don’t currently work, outside helping my family’s winery Ballycroft Vineyard and Cellars, as I’m studying full time.
I love the Barossa for all its given to me, I spent my days as a small child helping my parents stall at the Barossa Farmers Market, I sold friendship bracelets at the Greenock Artisans Market’s in my tweens, and now I have my radio show at BBBfm.
I don’t know where I’d be without the Barossa and its rich community spirit, so I’ve joined this program to learn more about the Barossa itself, meet some new people, and give back to the community in a new way.
My name is Abbey Underwood and I have lived in the Barossa Valley my entire life, currently living in the beautiful area of Seppeltsfield.
I work as an SSO at Tanunda Disability Unit as well as being a Support Worker for young adults living with a disability. In 2021 I will pursue a Bachelor of Early Childhood combined with a Special Education Degree.
I always appreciate the extensive opportunities the Barossa has opened for me through volunteering for community programs but specifically the amazing work I get to do with children and young adults living with a disability.
I decided to become a part of this program to share my passion with the community and continue to be involved with the amazing people of the Barossa. The Barossa is a beautiful area that holds key values of community spirit, authenticity and uniqueness which makes me feel incredibly proud to call this place home.
I’m Georgia Carter and I have lived in the Barossa for the past 8 years. My family own Lanzerac Country Estate which is where I work on weekends, along with working for Barossa Styling and Events. Among all of this I am currently studying year 12 at Faith Lutheran College.
I love the Barossa as it has provided me with such an amazing community to be apart of and a lovely place to call home.
I decided to apply for the Young Ambassadors Program to further develop my skills in the event management industry as it is the career pathway I’d like to go down in the future. Along the way I’d love to meet some amazing people and better understand the Barossa community.
My name is Isaac Troup and I have lived in Tanunda for 11 years. Currently, I am completing a Diploma of Leadership, whilst doing casual work as a Team Leader at Thorpy’s Never Ending Bargains in Nuriootpa.
The main reason I love the Barossa is because I feel so a part of the community, which is primarily because of the amazing people that live here. I love being able to recognise so many people in the Barossa, especially when I already have a friendly relationship with them, as it makes participating in and running events so much more enjoyable.
This is also one of the primary reasons that I have entered the Young Ambassadors Program. I genuinely want to spend some quality time networking with and getting to know more people, as well as investing time into the growth of the Barossa, in any way I can.
My name is Neve Reynolds and I live in Moppa, right on the edge of the Barossa. I am currently studying a Bachelor of Media at the University of Adelaide and working part time at Steinborner Barossa.
The Barossa has its own culture and customs, different to the rest of the world and different to other wine regions. I love that it is unique in that respect.
I decided to be a part of the young ambassador program to both be a part of, and learn more about the culture and history in the Barossa. I hope to meet people and share in experiences that shape the future of the culture we have here.
My name is Georgia Boehm and I have always called the Barossa home; growing up on a property in Light Pass. I’m currently working alongside my parents in our family vineyard and plan on continuing work in the wine industry well into the future.
I’m so grateful to live in this incredible region. I love the Barossa for it’s wine, it’s breathtaking landscapes and the incredibly passionate people who live here.
Having the opportunity to be apart of this program, I hope to learn more about the region, become immersed in the culture and develop a deeper connection with the Barossan community.
My name is Rebekah Rosenzweig and I live in Tanunda. I currently work in real estate as an office assistant as well as a casual events photographer for “The Leader” newspaper. I also help my parents manage a bed and breakfast.
I have completed a Diploma in Library and Information Services. I love the Barossa region with its rich history, tourism and of course the many photographic opportunities the Barossa region presents.
I decided to be a part of the Barossa Young Ambassador program as I have heard and read that is a great experience to be involved in that is not to be missed with the opportunities to network with local businesses and the Barossa community; to grow my skills and knowledge and to be a part of a historical Barossa community event, the Barossa Vintage Festival.
My name is Olivia Reynolds, I grew up and still live in the picturesque town of Angaston. I completed a Bachelor in Visual Arts degree at UniSA and I am now working towards my Masters in Wine Business.
I have been employed at Rockford Wines for the last four years, in addition I have undertaken vintages in Stellenbosch, South Africa and Crozes-Hermitage, France. Throughout my travels I have always been proud to call the Barossa home and at the heart of this home are relationships and community spirit.
Through engaging in the Barossa Young Ambassador Program I hope to build a network with like-minded individuals, create friends and, importantly, give back to the community.
My name is Rebecca Uphill and I currently live in Gawler South. I started my role as a Tourism Services Officer at the Barossa Visitor Centre in May 2019 and I am loving it!
There are too many things to list when it comes to what I love about the Barossa. From my short time here so far I love the community and the sense of pride the most – and it is certainly a place to be proud of!
I decided to be part of this amazing program to learn more about the Barossa, develop my skills in tourism and give back to the community that has welcomed me so warmly. I also look forward to being part of this program alongside likeminded young Barossans!
Hi! My name’s Nikita Skuse and I’m from Tanunda.
I am currently studying a Journalism and Professional Writing degree at UniSA (and am very close to finishing!) and have recently started freelancing as well. When I’m not at uni you can find me making your (hopefully favourite) pizzas at Amanti Pizza Tanunda.
My favourite thing about the Barossa is how it manages to stay so quiet and quaint year-round but then comes to life with events like the Vintage Festival – you kind of get the best of both worlds.
I’m excited to be a part of the Young Ambassador Program for 2021 to become more involved in my community, expand my network and push myself a little out of my comfort zone. Hope to see you around!
My name is Georgia Nicholls. I am from Apoinga in the Mid North. Although I am not originally from the Barossa, I went to high school in Tanunda and began learning more about the Barossa.
Currently, I am in my second year of studies in Tourism and Event Management at UniSA. I work in Food and Beverage at the Novotel Barossa Valley Resort.
I love the Barossa Valley as it has so much to offer as our home and to visiting tourists.
I decided to be part of the Vintage Young Ambassadors program as it fits perfectly with my studies and passion for event planning and management. I also hope to learn more about the Barossa and give back to the community.
South Australian Tourism Commission (Government of South Australia)
Barossa Grape and Wine Association