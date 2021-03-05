2021 Barossa Young Ambassadors

My name is Ekkia Evans and I have lived in Greenock my entire life. I’m currently studying a double bachelors degree in Media & Arts at the University of Adelaide. I don’t currently work, outside helping my family’s winery Ballycroft Vineyard and Cellars, as I’m studying full time.

I love the Barossa for all its given to me, I spent my days as a small child helping my parents stall at the Barossa Farmers Market, I sold friendship bracelets at the Greenock Artisans Market’s in my tweens, and now I have my radio show at BBBfm.

I don’t know where I’d be without the Barossa and its rich community spirit, so I’ve joined this program to learn more about the Barossa itself, meet some new people, and give back to the community in a new way.