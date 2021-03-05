Friday, March 5, 2021

Kerrie-anne Wager

anytime fitness nuriootpa & angaston

DAY JOB

Owner and operator of Anytime Fitness Angaston and Nuriootpa.

Favourite team

Adelaide Crows are my favourite team. I have been a huge supporter since 1995.

Top eight prediction

I assume the usual suspects will be there. It would be even nicer if the Crows were on top.

FAVOURITE BEVERAGE

Soda water with fresh cut lime.

ideal weekend

Hanging out with the kids, eating food somewhere, or just staying at home and sewing something.

Footy tipping game plan

I keep to the same game plan every year and that’s why I am always a fierce competitor. I give the boys a run for their money, I’m no lightweight!

