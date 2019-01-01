PROUDLY
INTRODUCING

Laura Martino

Phil Hoffmann Travel
BAROSSA VALLEY

DAY JOB

Sending people on their dream holidays.

Favourite team

I actually don’t follow the AFL! I am entering this competition in the hope that having no knowledge and no bias will give me an edge.

Footy tipping game plan

Pick teams at random and hope for the best.

Ideal ‘breakfast of champions’

Eggs Benedict with loads of hollandaise sauce and ham not spinach.

Ultimate grand final half time entertainment:

Adam Hunt singing ‘We’re the Pride of South Australia’ in a Crows scarf.

Top eight prediction

Gold Coast Suns, Port Adelaide, Sydney, West Coast, Hawthorn, St Kilda, GWS, Adelaide (I really have no idea, this was the most teams I could name!)

PLATNIUM SPONSOR​

More local news:

Meet our 2020 Guest Tipster – Darren Robinson
Meet our 2020 Guest Tipster – Jason Billing
Meet our 2020 Guest Tipster – Shaun Pink
Meet our 2020 Guest Tipster – Kamiel Hamzy