Kerrie-Anne Wager

Anytime Fitness
Angaston and Nuriootpa

DAY JOB

The spectacular owner of two premium Anytime Fitness gyms.

Favourite team

My favourite team is the Adelaide Crows. I have been a huge fan for more than 25 years. I saw the boys win back in 1997 and 1998, just waiting for them to get there again.

Footy tipping game plan

To beat all the boys and come out on top once again.

Ideal ‘breakfast of champions’

It would be a barbecue. The whole Crows team and I in the backyard, eating farm fresh eggs from Marie Waechter and bacon from Margaret Blenkiron.

Ultimate grand final half time entertainment:

Michael Jackson, Queen and George Michael, with Russell Coight commentating.

Top eight prediction

Adelaide, Carlton, Melbourne, Essendon, Sydney, GWS, Gold Coast Suns, St Kilda.

PLATNIUM SPONSOR​

