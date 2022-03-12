Saturday, March 12, 2022

PROUDLY
INTRODUCING

Darren Robinson

The Leader Newspaper

2022 LEADER NEWSPAPER
FOOTY TIPPING COMPETITION

DAY JOB

Sales and Advertising

Favourite team

Adelaide Crows. My late Nanna influenced me from an early age.

What funny or interesting secret talents do you have?

My wife says I am funny and possess many talents, but I am still trying to figure them out.

If you could holiday anywhere in the world, where would it be?

More immediately, a road trip around Tasmania would be nice. I’d love to return to Germany one day as our appetite for international travel continues to build.

This year’s footy tipping game plan:

To beat Kamiel Hamzy… as he’s not tipping with us this year, I fancy my chances.

Top 8 ladder prediction:

Melbourne, Port Adelaide, Brisbane, Western Bulldogs, Geelong, Sydney, Richmond and Essendon.

JOIN IN THE FUN!

great prizes
to be won!

have you got what it takes to be the leader's best footy tipster?

