McEvoys shut down historic stables at Angaston

It is an emotional occasion for six-time champion horse trainers, Tony McEvoy and his son, Calvin as they recently made the decision to close their historic stables in Angaston.

The McEvoys will re-locate to Ballarat where they have built a state-of-the-art facility and will look to purchase land in or around Ballarat, not too far from the race track.

Tony McEvoy told The Leader that it is an end of an era.

“It is a big part of my life,” he added.

“My wife, Jo is also a local Barossa girl so it’s very emotional to leave the property.

“But on a positive note, I am very proud that we have been able to keep it going for 12 years in its current format.

“Unfortunately, everything comes to an end.”

Due to landlord and business partner, Wayne Mitchell deciding to sell the property, Tony said he had the decision to buy or move.

“I made the decision to move because the racing industry in South Australia is not thriving and I couldn’t make that sort of investment when it is travelling the way it is,” Tony said.

In 2010 the McEvoys, along with Wayne Mitchell acquired the Raceside complex of the world-famous property at Angaston from the Hayes family, and has run it as Kildalton Park until recently.

“It has been a wonderful 12 years, but life is all about change, and I look forward to the next chapter,” Tony said.

During the past 12 years, Tony and Calvin have been crowned champion of Adelaide trainer in 2011/12, 2012/13, 2017/18, 2018/19, 2019/20 and 2020/21.

They are currently three wins behind Richard and Chantelle Jolly in season 2021/22.

“My daughter, Eliza lives in Melbourne so it will be lovely to be closer to her.

“We will see her more often now.”

Tony said that the future of the business will continue in Ballarat working along-side his son and training partner, Calvin.

“Calvin runs the station in Ballarat, so I’ll be working with him every day,” he added.