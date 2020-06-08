Mayor shares Barossa insight

We are so blessed to be in such a diverse area.

That’s according to The Barossa Council Mayor, Michael “Bim” Lange who cites the rolling hills and picturesque areas across the region that people can explore either by foot or by bike.

Mr Lange encourages you to get out and explore the beautiful Barossa from cafes, eateries and restaurants to cellar doors, retail and food outlets.

He cites the Warren Reservoir and the South Para for the fishing, canoeing and kayaking options and says he has found some beautiful spots across the Barossa just by going off the main roads.

More recently he has seen an increase in the use of the recreational offerings across the region including one of the most picturesque parts of the Barossa Trail referencing the section from St Hallett Winery to Rowland Flat.

“You could also go back in time at the Barossa Goldfields and there’s our conservation parks where there’s an enormous amount of bird and wildlife,” said Mr Lange.

“It is so diverse and coupled with that we have got all the other tourist attractions… cellar doors, chocolate factory and foodaries.

“We are in a position where we are promoting shop local, buy local and being less than an hour from Adelaide, we encourage people from the city and other regional areas to visit the Barossa.”

It’s a special time in the Barossa at present with the autumn leaves dropping as we start winter and rains providing green shoots in paddocks and on roadsides.

The region continues to build on being a destination for all including families and he is looking forward to the completion of the Angaston Railway precinct as an adventure station.

Mr Lange enjoys taking his mountain bike adventures into the forest and isn’t afraid either to dabble in the kitchen with some of the region’s finest foods.

There’s the farmers’ markets at Mount Pleasant and Barossa where you can experience all sorts of wonderful foods and Mr Lange encourages purchasing all the ingredients you will need to make something Barossan at home.

“This time has given us an opportunity to take a breath and enjoy what we have got around us and discover some of the things we were previously too busy to do,” said Mr Lange.

“Slow down and enjoy one another’s company. Don’t put off the things for tomorrow because life does slip you by.”