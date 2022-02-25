Matthew and Amanda are our Winemaker and Viticulturist of the Year

Matthew Pellew is this year’s Barossa Winemaker of the Year and Amanda Mader as the Viticulturist of the Year.

Announcing the winners at the Barossa Cellar on Sunday, Louisa Rose, the Barons of the Barossa fraternity’s Grand Master, said, “Matt has had a winemaking career that spans more than three decades, with the last 20 years in the Barossa.

“The winemaker for Burge Barossa, he is certainly a quiet high achiever with a strong passion for traditional Barossa wine styles.

“It is this passion for the region, combined with a dedication to quality, that prompted us to name him the 2020 Winemaker of the Year.

“Our Viticulturist of the Year, Amanda Mader, is well known and respected among the region’s grape grower community.

“She works on numerous committees and freely shares her time and knowledge with all.

“Operating her own consultancy, Vine Scout, Mandy works across the region, giving her an in-depth knowledge of the vineyards in both Barossa and Eden Valleys.”

These awards are traditionally announced at the Declaration of Vintage, a public celebration of the grape harvest held annually in Tanunda.

For the first time in 40 years, the wine fraternity reluctantly decided to cancel the public events due to the current Covid situation.

With unprecedented pressure on the vintage workforce, it was a sensible decision.

Adrian Hoffmann, the Barons’ Honourary Vigneron, delivered the 2022 Barossa Vintage Report and Louisa Rose crushed a handful of Shiraz grapes, tasted the juice and, in the time-honoured manner, declared the 2022 Barossa Vintage.