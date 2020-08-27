Marshals to monitor COVID compliance

Volunteers and business owners will be put to the test further from August 21 after a Barossa appointed COVID marshal initiative comes into affect.

COVID marshals are required to ensure venue capacity, physical distancing and infection control requirements are being met.

They will be in place at licensed premises, cafes, gyms, large stores, shopping centres, food courts and places of worship.

In addition supermarkets, hardware stores, fitness centres, swimming pools, social and sporting clubs will also be required to have a COVID marshal.

Mrs Rachel Weston, Impact Church Barossa campus co-ordinator, said since they implemented a COVID safe plan to operate, they have had a designated officer assigned to the task of ensuring COVID compliance.

She saw the latest initiative as another requirement and has recognised the efforts of their volunteers to regularly clean areas from tables and chairs to touch points in the centre.

“We have changed the way we have done things,” said Rachel.

“We have become a bit more creative of how we use our spaces. And we have constantly rolled with the changes.”

Safety of the community is paramount and Impact Church Barossa have adopted other ways to offer ministry, including livestream of services to other rooms in the Dorrien facility.

Their auditorium, which has the capacity for 200 people, is now restricted to 80 people with other spaces in the centre being used more.

Rachel said they hoped to train as many people as possible to be COVID marshals and did acknowledge the responsibility that comes with that.

“A few have said they would look at the training and see what it entails,” said Rachel.

She said COVID marshals in the centre will wear a lanyard clearly identifying their position.

Rachel, like many who are required to have a COVID marshal, was still waiting on Monday morning for the online training to be available.

“We know our plan back to front and what we can and can’t do and our cleaning protocols have gone through the roof,” said Rachel.

“We have seen an incredible leaning in on a Sunday and what a great privilege it is to be able to gather again. To finish a service on a Sunday and everyone grabs a bottle and a cloth and starts wiping, it has been a team effort.”

In addition to the COVID marshals, there is also a change in the number of people allowed at residential premises.

The change will allow up to 10 visitors to a residential premises, in addition to those who normally live there, but will be capped at 20 people.

There will be a cap of 100 attendees at private gatherings, both outdoor and indoor. This is consistent with the restrictions on weddings and funerals.