Making hearts flutter for 15 years

For 15 years Barossa Area Fundraisers for Cancer (BAFFC) volunteers have been instrumental in raising funds at special events which raise awareness and provide essential services for those affected by cancer.

BAFFC original member, Jo Feltus said if not for the generosity of the Barossa community and local businesses, the organisation would not survive.

BAFFC started with 12 members and now have about 22.

“We first formed the organisation because we felt that there was an immediate need to support those in the Barossa,” Jo said.

“In 2015 we started with 12 members, who all put in $2.

“Our patron at The Clubhouse, Mr Jack Ferrett kindly gave us $500 and we organised a large Mother’s Day raffle.

“From the raffle we raised over $1,600 and have raised much more since.”

Since establishment, Jo said the main goal was to provide community transport cars so travel to appointments was made easier for patients and carers.

“We are proud that we have been able to accomplish this,” Jo added.

“We were also able to provide the region with a McGrath Breast Care Nurse which was important.”

BAFFC have also been successful in providing a home assist programme, palliative care rooms for cancer patients, massage and physiotherapist, a free wig lending service and prosthesis fitter.

Jo said they are looking forward to their next big project.

“This year we are providing patients with care packages,” she added.

“In the packages are product samples which we have been able to obtain from MooGoo, an Australian skincare company.

“There are products for itchy skin, ulcerated mouth, thermometers, soft toothbrush, lip balm and silk bamboo pillowcases for the ladies who will lose their hair.

“At the moment we are supplying them to Calvary District Hospital and Lyell McEwin Hospital in Elizabeth.”

Jo said the organisation are always on the look out for volunteers to assist with fundraising and or take on a role to assist cancer survivors and patients in the local area.