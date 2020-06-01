Maintenance programme to start

Grant funding from The Barossa Council will enable Nuriootpa Futures Association to work towards the first step in a maintenance programme of the iconic Coulthard House.

The community grant application for $2,000 is in addition to previous grant funding of $6,000 under the Council scheme and will, after some time, help the community organisation to realise their maintenance project for Coulthard House which has been delayed for some time.

Nuriootpa Futures Association president, Mr Lyndon Stoll looked forward to the maintenance plan being continued and cited a three stage plan.