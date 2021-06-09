Magpie pride

At age 87, Tanunda’s Ray Giersch also known as ‘smiler’ is no stranger to the game of football as he clocks up over 40 years of volunteer work for his impeccable time keeping skills for Tanunda Football Club.

As a life-long member of the Tanunda Football Club, Ray was recently recognised by the AFL as a local legend of the club for his commitment and can-do attitude for multiple roles he has undertaken.

As well as time keeping, Ray has also been involved with goal umpiring, boundary umpiring and had a commentating role in his early years.