Lyndoch Red Cross members celebrate milestones

Three members of Lyndoch Red Cross were celebrated for their service to the organisation on Monday during their meeting at the former Council Chambers in Lyndoch.

Mrs Pat Lean was awarded for 40 years of service, while Ms Monica Wohlstadt and Mrs Chris Field were recognised for 10 years.

In a brief but moving ceremony at their monthly meeting, The Barossa Council Mayor, Mr Bim Lange presented the ladies with their service pins, while a summary of their achievements was shared.

Ninety year old Pat first joined Red Cross in Modbury in 1980, later moving to Moonta Red Cross and then joining Lyndoch in 1981.

She is described by group co-ordinator, Monica as “a vital and active member” of the group who regularly contributes baking for trading tables and raffles, is a Red Cross Blood Bank volunteer, and is the official birthday greetings rep for the group, ensuring all members receive a card on their special day.

She also participates in wreath laying every ANZAC Day.

“Pat is a friend to many within our branch and the wider connections of Gawler and Barossa zones and the state,” said Monica.

“With a huge zest for life it has been a pleasure and inspiration not only to branch members but also myself personally to volunteer and to be a friend to Pat.”

Reflecting on her 40 years of service, Pat said all of her experiences with Red Cross had been enriching, and paid special tribute to the friendships she had formed at Lyndoch.

“When I was sick at the beginning of the year, everybody brought me meals and looked after me,” she said.

“I’ll keep doing this as long as I can. I couldn’t bare to not be involved.”

Monica also spoke on behalf of Mrs Chris Field, also 90, who not only volunteers with Red Cross, but with The Women’s Children’s Hospital, having knitted hundreds of trauma dolls.

“Within our meetings Chris is known to click away with her needles, joyfully making another doll,” said Monica.

Monica herself has occupied the positions of secretary, president and group co-ordinator within her 10 years of service to the group.

She was pivotal in the organisation of the Red Cross 100 year and Lyndoch Red Cross 75 year celebration party in 2014, an event that went on to win Community Event of the Year.

Despite being diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, a blood cancer, in 2012, Monica has continued to volunteer, showing “endless support” in seeking donations, supporting trade tables, organising events and managing the group’s annual X-ray collection.

In May 2018 she was presented with the Australia Red Cross Outstanding Service Award.