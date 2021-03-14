Luxaflex inspires Barossa

It’s the new business within a business that will inspire the Barossa to a whole new level of window shopping.

Barossa Carpet Court has recently become a dealer for Luxaflex, with the most modern gallery in Australia installed in their Nuriootpa showroom over the Christmas holidays.

“It is exciting,” said Brian Grant, co-owner of Barossa Carpet Court.

“The advantage Luxaflex gives us now is we can cater from the first home owner, right to the top end, as fancy as you want to go.”

The showroom boasts the complete Luxaflex window fashions range, including blinds, curtains, outdoor awnings, plantation shutters and the exclusive Luxaflex Softshades collection.

Experienced staff are on hand to help with selections and installation, in particular Kym Schutz who has been installing Luxaflex for over 10 years, and blind co-ordinator, Katie Reichelt who also has a decade of experience selling the brand.

“We may be new to it, but our staff know the product,” Brian said.

Pairing floor coverings with premium window dressings under one roof is smart play by the family-owned business, with customers emerging the clear winners.

“We’ve found that it’s made people’s selections easier and less confusing by being able to put it together in one spot,” said Brian.

“With the display they’re able to visualise how it is going to look in their home.”

Having the Luxaflex range in store is an additional element to an exciting new chapter for Barossa Carpet Court, with Brian and wife, Angie’s daughter, Kirsty becoming co-owner of the business.

Kirsty and her husband, Jamey officially stepped into the partnership at the beginning of this financial year, following eleven and eight years respectively of working alongside Kirsty’s parents.

“We’d always talked about mum and dad coming in less and us taking over more, so it only made sense for us to be half owners as well,” said Kirsty.

Both Kirsty and Brian agree having family ownership continuity will give customers in the Barossa peace of mind when purchasing products from them, whether it be flooring or blinds.

“If customers have problems in five years, it’s still the same people they’re going to be dealing with as it was when they bought the blinds,” said Kirsty, who lives locally with Jamey and their two children in Kapunda.

“Jamey and I love the Barossa. We don’t want to move off to a different store, we’ll just keep growing this one.”

Kirsty admits the decision to become an owner was a bit daunting at first, but now is relishing the opportunity to put her own stamp on some aspects of the business.

“Brian’s first answer to me for everything is generally no, and then we talk about it!” she laughed.

“I just say, hang on, you can’t just say no to me anymore. It makes him think a bit!”

Whoever may get the last word, this family team is committed to excellence by providing expert advice and premium products like Luxaflex to their customers.

“Hopefully it will keep more people shopping in the Barossa,” said Brian.

“It’s quality on their doorstep.”