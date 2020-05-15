Friday, May 15, 2020

shop local with
lutheran community care

shop local
and support
local jobs

As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.

Shop Local is a simple concept focussed on highlighting our local businesses and their staff. With continued support from our community, we can all will assist in keeping their doors open and products and services available.,

With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..

Lutheran Community Care

>> Lutheran Community Care Barossa staff: Sandy Schuster, Kelly Hughes, Margaret O’Brien, Geraldine Attwood, Annie Chambers and Helen Walker.

Given the current climate, what ways have you adapted your business?

And what do you currently offer?

Lutheran Community Care has continued to support the most vulnerable during this unprecedented time.

Our essential services have adapted to the current climate and we have assisted families and individuals who have never had to ask for help before.

Face to face appointments have been affected, but we are still offering our full range of essential services, including emergency relief and casework, financial counselling, personal counselling and the Community Visitor’s Scheme via phone and Zoom appointments.

Tell us the story of your business?

Who are the people behind your business, what makes you proud to be a business owner?

Lutheran Community Care has been supporting the Barossa and wider community for 15 years, though the organisation celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.

We receive some government funding, but we still rely on the generosity and kindness of our donors.

Our professional staff and volunteers are dedicated to making a difference in the lives of those who are going through a difficult time.

In your opinion, why is it important now more than ever for locals to shop in the Barossa?

People in our local communities need help now more than ever, as the COVID-19 crisis leaves many more unemployed, struggling to feed their families or looking for a safe place to shelter while self-isolating.

How does your business benefit the community?

Lutheran Community Care’s vision is to build strong, caring communities.

We take a holistic approach to supporting the whole person.

It’s important to remember that people were suffering hardship before the pandemic hit, but the demand for our services has never been greater.

What do you pride yourself on?

What separates your business from all of the others?

Our services are free, local, independent, non-judgemental and confidential, and are provided by qualified staff.

contact details

phone

08 8562 2688

open

Monday – Thursday

8:30am – 4:30pm

Address

26 Second St, Nuriootpa SA 5355

web

www.lccare.org.au

Connect with us

Facebook-f
Get Directions

Find us on map

More local news:

Go Vita Tanunda
The Barossa Patissier
KADS Truck ‘N’ Diesel
Valley Enterprises

Follow us on Instagram @barossaleader

Since 1918 The Leader has been the leading source of local news in the Barossa Valley, South Australia.

© 2020 Leader Newspapers Pty. Ltd.