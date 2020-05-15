As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.
Shop Local is a simple concept focussed on highlighting our local businesses and their staff. With continued support from our community, we can all will assist in keeping their doors open and products and services available.,
With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..
Lutheran Community Care has continued to support the most vulnerable during this unprecedented time.
Our essential services have adapted to the current climate and we have assisted families and individuals who have never had to ask for help before.
Face to face appointments have been affected, but we are still offering our full range of essential services, including emergency relief and casework, financial counselling, personal counselling and the Community Visitor’s Scheme via phone and Zoom appointments.
Lutheran Community Care has been supporting the Barossa and wider community for 15 years, though the organisation celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.
We receive some government funding, but we still rely on the generosity and kindness of our donors.
Our professional staff and volunteers are dedicated to making a difference in the lives of those who are going through a difficult time.
People in our local communities need help now more than ever, as the COVID-19 crisis leaves many more unemployed, struggling to feed their families or looking for a safe place to shelter while self-isolating.
Lutheran Community Care’s vision is to build strong, caring communities.
We take a holistic approach to supporting the whole person.
It’s important to remember that people were suffering hardship before the pandemic hit, but the demand for our services has never been greater.
Our services are free, local, independent, non-judgemental and confidential, and are provided by qualified staff.
Monday – Thursday
8:30am – 4:30pm
26 Second St, Nuriootpa SA 5355