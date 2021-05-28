Lucky to be alive

Weeks after surviving a stroke, Nuriootpa’s Tony Hurn says he is grateful to be alive.

With follow up tests to take place in coming weeks, Tony has bounced back considerably well from his embolic stroke.

The 74 year old knows not everyone is that fortunate and treasures the fact that he has been able to return to a relatively normal life.

But from the experience, Tony has encouraged others who may endure similar to him, to get it checked out immediately because time is critical.

It was the quick thinking from wife, Jennifer on a Sunday night in their home that resulted in an ambulance trip to the Royal Adelaide Hospital and a three day stay in the stroke ward.

The couple were watching the Port Power game and Tony went to make them a coffee.

“I made the coffee, put it on the table, sat down and my phone beeped,” recalls Tony.

He tried to get into the phone and it all looked blurry.

“Jen said to me, what’s wrong… and I couldn’t speak,” said Tony.

“I never felt a thing.”

He could tell Jennifer that things were blurry and she raised the alarm with the ambulance service.

“She looked at me and I was a vacant allotment,” said Tony.

Within six minutes a crew had arrived and in the meantime, Jennifer had started praying for Tony.

“I believe in healing… I can’t remember the prayer,” said Tony.

Tony recalls the ambulance officers looking at him and asking for a smile but all he could give was a glazed look.

“All I could say was blurry,” said Tony.

Within an hour of having the stroke, Tony was in the Royal Adelaide Hospital receiving treatment.

“God was really helping us… everything seemed to go through quickly,” said Tony.

He has full praise for the ambulance and medical system with his positive recovery attributed to the fact Jennifer acted quickly to seek help and the medical staff were on hand and ready to administer the medication required.

“The ambos on the way down were really good and I did get a bit teary when I couldn’t say anything,” said Tony.

“It was frustrating to know that I was laying there and they were asking me questions and I couldn’t say a thing.”

While Tony quickly resumed his role as an elected member for The Barossa Council, he did have to make the call to no longer drive buses.

But from that he looks at the positives and the fact he is able to spend more time with grandson, Blake.

“It means I am able to pick up Blake and take him to soccer,” said Tony.

“My message to people is if they have any symptoms at all get onto it straight away. If it was an hour later, I could have been in bed.”

Given the fact Tony was prompt in seeking treatment and has made a positive recovery, he is now part of a world wide medical trial.

Undergoing three months worth of medication, in addition to what is required for the recovery, Tony is glad he’s able to continue with life, including his bike riding and walking.

“The fact that Jen was here and it all happened and she acted, rather than waiting to see how I responded made all the difference. Men seem to do that, especially,” said Tony.

“It was a wake up call and it makes you think. It gives you comfort knowing that someone is overlooking your life.

“You might think that you are tough but you have got to be positive in what you are doing and not have the poor me attitude.”