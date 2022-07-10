“Seeing God’s future helps us live today” are the words that presently greet the faithful and passers-by alike on the sign in front of Zion Lutheran Church, Angaston.

One of the big stories to come out of the 2021 census data released last week was the dramatic increase in South Australians identifying as non-believers, with more than 200,000 more people selecting “no religion” on their census forms than in 2016.

The Barossa, for all its strong Lutheran heritage, has not escaped evidence of the slide, with 47 percent of the LGA’s population saying they are not religious.

That’s a stark comparison to the 2016 census results, which showed only 33.7 percent of Barossans in that category.

Go back another four years, and the faithless were a mere 25.3 percent, with Lutherans actually receiving the greatest share of the religious affiliation question with 28.1 percent.

So what has happened? Are we losing our faith? And what does that mean for the future, God’s future, in the Barossa community?

Pastor Rob Borgas of Zion Lutheran Church said he wasn’t surprised to see “no religion” spike in this year’s census.

“Since the enlightenment, which was a movement in the 17th and 18th century, people no longer trust in things like religion to give them truth,” he told The Leader.

“They look for reason and what works, rationality and those sorts of things.

“We’re children of the enlightenment today. We want to do our own thing, and we want to do it when and where we want.”

In Christian settlements like the Barossa, churches were once the nucleus of community, but society has become more individualistic, according to Pastor Borgas.

“The church used to organise people’s lives, there was nothing else,” he said.

“The churches used to be the main organisers of community sport and all sorts of activities, especially for young people.

“Nowadays, there are just so many choices, and the more choice you get, you’re going to lose market share!”

There are other problems too, like social and economic demands, and general busyness.

“People used to have a break. Now they work 24/7,” said Pastor Borgas.

“Some think, church is boring and it used to control people’s lives, but what are people doing now?

“They’re being controlled by money, or the need for money because houses are so expensive. It’s crazy.”

Religion often gets “bad press”, sometimes rightly so, when it’s weaponsied or used divisively.

It can be seen as un-cool, archaic, or irrelevant.

But Pastor Borgas said he fears for a society without religion, because it champions humanity in a way science does not.

“I think religion makes people’s lives better. Not just Christianity, but other religions too,” he said.

“It’s good to be part of a religious group. It helps bring generations together, it helps unify communities.”

Pastor Borgas said the biggest problem facing Lutheran parishes today is not necessarily a decline in followers, but a decline in pastors, a situation not helped by the church’s resistance to ordain women.

“That’s a problem,” he said.

“Arguments and debates amongst churches about these sorts of petty things that aren’t really central have cost a lot too.”

Last year’s census showed 17.3 percent of Barossans identified as Lutheran, followed by Catholic (8.2 percent), and Anglican (7.6 percent).

But even as the numbers slip year by year, Pastor Borgas still has conviction in faith.

“You’ve got to hang on and look to the future,” he said.

“I believe the future belongs to God, and as a child of God that helps me live confidently today.”