Look out for ’pies in the sky!

Magpie breeding season is well underway in the Barossa, and swooping season isn’t far behind.

It’s that time of year again that the walkers, cyclists, runners and park goers always dread.

Sprocket Rocket member, Brenton Dutschke is warning other cyclists to protect themselves the best they can after he was attacked by a Magpie last week.

“I had three beak taps on my helmet during my weekly ride on Penrice Road,” he said.

“I wasn’t wearing any zip ties attached, just my helmet and protective eyewear.

“I knew exactly when it was coming for me because when it flew up, I could see the shadow of it diving down again.”

Brenton said although he didn’t panic, it was difficult to get away from the aggressive bird.

“I think as a walker you could take an umbrella to protect yourself or if you are a cyclist, you could attach zip ties to your helmet as lots of people seem to do.”

Department for Environment and Water Principal Ecologist, Dr Karl Hillyard said magpies usually breed between August and October with females typically laying between three and five eggs in early to mid-August and will sit on them for three weeks until they hatch.

“Some male magpies defend their nests from the time the eggs are laid until the young birds are ready to fly, and they will attack anything they consider to be a threat from another bird to a dog or a human,” Dr Hillyard said.

“Magpies have excellent recall for faces and very long memories, so if you’ve been swooped before, or even if you just look like someone they swooped last year, you’re likely to get the same treatment again.”

As Magpies are only known to protect their nests within 100 metres, it is best to take detours when possible.

Andy Thurlow, founder of Sprocket Rockets, said it’s good to ride in groups.

“They normally aim for one person,” he said.

“Safety is in numbers.

“Most of us have been attacked by the same Magpie that attacked Brenton.

“We call it the ‘Penrice Pouncer’.

“It goes aggressive early.”

Although taking another route may seem easy, Andy said the group always try to stick to the bike tracks for safety reasons to avoid trucks and cars.

“Sometimes we have no choice but to go towards the Magpies,” he said.

“We just ride and keep our heads down.

“It’s important not to turn your head if you are getting swooped.

“At the end of the day it’s all a part of nature and it’s more just about being aware.”