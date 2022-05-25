Long serving volunteers recognised

More than a century of combined service was acknowledge last week, when The Barossa Council Mayor Bim Lange presented certificates to some of the region’s most valued members of the community – volunteers.

As part of National Volunteer Week which began on May 16, eight certificates were presented to recognise members of the community, from a diverse range of groups, who have continued their commitment to volunteering through The Barossa Council.

Mr Murray Klingner was the longest serving recipient, serving 50 years on the Angas Recreation Park Community Advisory Group.

His wealth of local knowledge and input is much appreciated according to Mayor Lange who presented the awards during last week’s council meeting.

“Fifty years is not a drop in the ocean,” Mayor Bim said.

“It’s exceptional and demonstrates the extent of how much passion local people have within our region and just how committed they are to contributing to the betterment of all the things the community has achieved over many years.”

According to Murray, 50 years doesn’t seem all that long.

“I haven’t really noticed it, I’ve got plenty more years to go!” he said.

Yet Murray’s connection to the park dates back even further.

“My dad was the caretaker at the Angas Recreation Park in the 1960s and I used to follow him around after school.

“I used to enjoy helping him, used to drag the hoses around on the oval and I said to dad, we are going to have pop up sprinklers one day, and we have!”

Acknowledging the “great support” from Council over the years, Murray became part of the park committee to help beautify the area.

“I really joined because I wanted to see the park like it is now,” he said.

“It is one of the best country parks in South Australia for sure and one of the best viewing ovals in the state as well.

“I’m really proud to see the people and the little kiddies running around and enjoying it.”

Other award recipients included Graeme Strathearn, 40 years’ service to the Angas Rec Park Community Advisory Group, of which he is chairman. He is also hands-on in the Angaston Cricket Club, managing facilities and cricket pitch curation.

Twenty five year service awards were presented to both Steve Kaesler and Levene Fechner.

Steve commenced as a member of the Tanunda Soldiers’ Memorial Hall Committee in 1997, before it was renamed Barossa Regional Gallery Management Committee in 2003, and became chairman in 2009, a position he still holds.

Levene has contributed her years to the Barossa Visitor Centre. She was congratulated for her “wonderful customer service and amazing humour” which has brought “many laughs and smiles” to visitors and staff alike.

Both Bernie Wallace and David Mitchell have driven around the world with Community Transport. Bernie having contributed close to 2,000 hours and David, more then 1,400.

Quiet achiever, Bill Plush has been a “huge asset” during his 15 years’ service to the Barossa Bushgardens as well as other community groups; while Maurie Dow remains an integral member of the Volunteer Resource Centre, commencing his 15 years’ service as a driver for the Community Transport scheme, then being instrumental in the setting up the Volunteering Barossa & Light office.