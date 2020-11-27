Lockdown frenzy

Within half an hour of Premier Steven Marshall announcing expert health advice had led to what he described as a “6-day circuit breaker” lockdown to prevent a second wave of COVID 19, shoppers flocked to Angaston retailers.

As soon as it was announced Hotels were closing, cars clogged the Brauhaus drive through, with staff on hand ensuring traffic continued to flow.

Some customers didn’t know what was going on, but most were loading up on their favourites as the directive was still unclear about whether bottle shops would remain open.

Peter Flaherty, of Angaston, was just one of what a Brauhaus staff member described as “hundreds” to drive through.

“I need to stock up because they’re going to be shut for six days,” said Peter at the time.

“I just needed some more draught – just topping up!”

Fellow resident and long time main street business owner, Roger Heinrich, of Heinrich Autobody, also high-tailed it down the road to grab a carton of beer.

As a non-essential business, he said he would need to shut down but fully understood the reasons.

“Absolutely,” he said.

“I think a fast, intense strategy is good, that’s how you get results… Nipping it in the bud is the way to go.”

Meanwhile, down at Angaston Foodland, the line up of shoppers was spilling out the door onto the footpath and continued around the building along the shady northern wall.

The long line didn’t, however, seem to faze shoppers.

Angaston’s Barry Chinner said whilst it was disappointing a family function planned for Sunday had to be cancelled, the notion of panic buying amused him.

“It’s been 84 years and I’ve never had to line up for groceries before!” he laughed.

Angaston’s Sue Berndt didn’t know about the lockdown until a family member rang her, she had initially just wanted to grab a loaf of bread.

“I’ve been waiting in line for about 20 minutes, so not that long,” she said.

Returning to her car with her trolley, she happily reported shelves were fully stocked and there was plenty of toilet paper.

“It wasn’t bad actually, they’re stocking all the time.”

Greenock’s Yvonne Hore, a Vinpac worker, was a calming presence.

“The bosses were very generous and said if you need to go out and get food, go now…I bought for my mum, bought for my boss and other people. We’ll be right!” said Yvonne.

She praised Professor Nicola Spurrier for her quick and decisive action and the community’s response to getting tested.

“At this stage I think you’ve got to stay calm and think of other people,” said Yvonne.

“I was talking to all the old ladies I was in the line with, saying everything will be alright, it will be okay, all that sort of thing. Let’s just keep it real. It’s only six days.”

Yvonne is more prepared than most, explaining how a previous experience had taught her of the need to be ready.

“We’ve been through Pinery, so I’m like I’m not going through that again!” she said.

“Now I’ve got a COVID box and a Pinery box at home – a 20 litre tub on the floor of my spare room so I’ve got my rice, pasta, flour, Panadol, copies of all the medications in case we need to get those things.”

She’s already contacted extended family to say celebrating Christmas together this year is unlikely.

“At the moment there is only 10 people allowed in the house and we have 15 if we get together,” Yvonne said.

“Let’s just prepare ourselves now and we’ll have a Zoom Christmas!”

Her positive attitude towards challenging situations hasn’t stopped her from thinking the region could experience a second wave.

“It will hit the Barossa, I just think it’s a matter of when. But we are doing the right thing,” she said.

“I know the supply chains are open. It’s more the fact that young kids and those who are a little more anxious, they need to know there is food in the house, otherwise they will panic buy and bower bird, that’s what people do!”

Liz Linke was surprised by the number of people in the street.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” she said.

“I couldn’t believe it when I came down here and saw them all lined up outside the butcher shop.”

Neither could Peter Barratt, of Barossa SmokeHouse Butcher.

“We’ve been flat out!” he said.

“Everything is just gone.. .as soon the news hit the radio this afternoon that was it – it was pandemonium!”

Once again, Peter joined the chorus of those who understood why a lock-down was necessary.

“I think it’s a good idea. Whether they have taken it too far, who knows? But, it’s got to be stopped doesn’t it?

“You just gotta go with the flow.”