Lockdown day 6

Some good news today!

This morning Premier Steven Marshall said SA is on track to exit the 7-day lockdown from 12.01am on Wednesday following no serious escalation in cases overnight.

There has been only 1 new case reported overnight, a man in his 80s relating to the Modbury cluster who has been in strict quarantine whilst infectious.

Yesterday was recorded as one of SA’s top ten days with 17,260 people across the state who lined up to get tested.

From 12:01am on Wednesday for one week, SA will endure tough restrictions as the state and country are still on high alert following community transmission of the delta variant.

“We don’t want to rush and have a relapse in South Australia,” Premier Steven Marshall said.

New restrictions for one week include:

Density requirements for venues of one person per four square metres apply.

Private gatherings in households will be capped at 10 people.

Seated food and beverage consumption will be allowed in outdoor and indoor settings.

Restrictions on dancing, singing and the use of shisha will remain in place.

Mask wearing will be required in all high-risk settings, personal care services, public transport and health care.

Weddings and funerals will be capped at 50 people.

Gyms will have a density requirement of one person per 8 square metres.

Retail may open providing social distancing, QR code check-ins and mask wearing is highly recommended.

Sport training can resume, however whether sporting competition will resume is still unknown until tomorrow.