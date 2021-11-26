Mr Chris Linden, Vine Inn Barossa Community Hotel, Nuriootpa C.E.O., has struggled to find hotel staff due to a shortage of trainees and apprentices statewide, saying weeks of advertisements have sparked no interest.

Barker has been listed as the second highest Federal Electorate statewide that is facing a skills crisis, with the number of local trainees and apprentices plummeting by almost 39 per cent.

Job advertisements have skyrocketed, with The Leader experiencing a record-high four to five pages worth of employment advertisements.

Mr Linden, who has advertised for different levels of kitchen staff for the past few weeks, said interest in the industry has decreased.

“We currently have three apprentices and the hotel is doing great, but it’s hard to find people that want to work in the industry,” he said.

“You can’t find chefs, reception staff and/or housekeepers.

“Soon we will be offering a new opportunity for an apprentice.

“Because there is a job shortage, we hope there are people out there ready and willing to do the job.”

The government’s data confirmed there were 10,000 fewer trainees statewide since the Morrison-Joyce Government was elected, meaning local businesses are without the skilled workforce they need to keep their doors open and businesses running.

Claims by the Labor Party say the Morrison Government stripped $3 billion from TAFE and, as a result, South Australia doesn’t have the pipeline of thousands of workers across critical industries.

Mr Tony Pasin, Member for Barker, said the Morrison Government has delivered the highest number of Australians in trade apprentices on record.

“New department programme data demonstrates Australian in-training trade apprenticeships reached 217,400 in July 2021, the highest number since records began in 1963,” he said.

“Labor is using inflated figures that reflect a period when their loose policies allowed Australia’s training system to be heavily rorted by employers who were transferring existing workers into traineeships and apprenticeships to gain easy access to government supports.

“There has been a surge in apprenticeships in Barker with 3,160 apprentices and trainees in-training as of June 30, 2021.

“Apprenticeships are an important pathway to get young people into jobs and to ensure there is a skills pipeline to meet the future needs.

“I thank each and every business in Barker who has given someone the chance to upskill or reskill.”