Local brewers do well in beer awards

Barossa Valley Brewing and Rehn Bier, both of Tanunda, won a combined 17 medals at the Australian International Beer Awards.

Mrs Robyn Rehn said from her perspective the results are significant for her business as these were their first entries into the Australian International Beer Awards (AIBA) since 2019, and the first since her husband, Brenton passed away in January, 2021.

All of the beers entered were brewed by Greg Falland, the head brewer.

Greg is well known around the Barossa and was formerly a pilot before deciding on a career change to brewing.

Greg had worked alongside Brenton for the 12 months prior to Brenton’s passing, and willingly took on the task to head up the brewing after that.

The Rehn Bier business is well established and currently in the 10th year of operation, so the task of brewing to Brenton’s recipes to the same standard that existing customers expected was quite a task.

“Of nine beer styles entered into this international competition to gain eight medals is really quite a big achievement,” Mrs Rehn said.

The individual beers of Rehn Bier that achieved success are:

Gold medal: Tripel – Belgian Style Abbey Ale.

Silver medals: Heritage Mild Ale – 3.0% abv light beer with 100% locally grown Clipper Barley; Wet Hop Harvest Ale – English Pale Ale with Fresh Hops grown at Keyneton; Imperial Porter – Barrel Aged Porter; and Imperial Stout – Huge 10.4% abv Stout.

Bronze medals: Extra Stout – Smooth & ever popular Stout; Red Ale – Amazing deep red hued ale; and XSB – English ESB styled ale.

Mr Denham d’Silva, Barossa Valley Brewing said his brewery won Barossa Valley won 11 medals, three Gold, six Silver and two Bronze at the Australian International Beer Awards.

“The brewers and I knew we could make the beers better, so we reviewed every recipe and took the risk to make changes,” Denham said.

“The risk paid off with a truly impressive haul of medals.

“The results included double Gold for the Hop Heaven, Gold for the Imperial Coffee Chocolate Stout.

“Silver for Mosaic NEIPA, Regular Coffee Chocolate Stout, Summer Session, AI IPA and Peanut Butter Milkshake, as well as bronze for the Aussie Pale and XPL.”