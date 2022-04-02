Lion effort at Nuriootpa RSL

Jovial camaraderie and the irresistible smell of sizzling sausages intermingled with a lot of hard yakka at the Nuriootpa RSL sub-branch on Friday, as volunteers from both the RSL and the Lions Club of Barossa Valley joined forces for an important working bee.

To celebrate the 75th year of ‘Lionism’ in Australia, Lions clubs all over the country were tasked with finding a community project to get involved with.

“Nuriootpa RSL was organising an extension to its Rememberance Rose Garden, and the Lions Club decided it was a worthwhile project,” said immediate past president of Lions Club of Barossa Valley, and vice president of Nuriootpa RSL, Scotty Milne.

The new 16 x 2m garden bed, constructed by volunteers from both clubs, will be planted with Florabunda roses and feature plaques in memory of late RSL members.

Border work on the existing garden bed was also completed over the course of the two day working bee.

An Aleppo pine seedling, directly descended of the tree planted in Canberra to commemorate the fallen at Lone Pine Ridge, Gallipoli, will be planted near the memorial stone at the Nuriootpa RSL in due course, as a further addition to improvements on the grounds.

The combined clubs’ efforts will be acknowledgedwith a plaque installed in the Remembrance Garden.