As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.

Shop Local is a simple concept focussed on highlighting our local businesses and their staff. With continued support from our community, we can all will assist in keeping their doors open and products and services available.,

With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..

Linke’s Bakehouse & Pantry

>> Linke’s Bakehouse and Pantry staff, Ashleigh Michalk and Claire Humphrys.

Given the current climate, what ways have you adapted your business?

And what do you currently offer?

We have focused on a more diverse menu for takeaway options including a daily changing take home dinner menu.

We welcome phone orders and a kerbside pickup.

A self isolation bag filled with fresh products to help our customers get through a few days of self isolation is also available.

Our trading hours have changed Mon – Fri 6.30 a.m. – 2.30 p.m. and Saturdays 6.30 a.m. – 11.30 a.m.

Tell us the story of your business?

Who are the people behind your business, what makes you proud to be a business owner?

Originally the old family home, the bakery has been owned by the Linke Family for over 80 years.

Siblings, Sharon and Chris along with Chris’ wife, Tamra are the third generation running the business and baking six days a week.

In your opinion, why is it important now more than ever for locals to shop in the Barossa?

It is very important for the community to support any local business during this very difficult time so that we will all be here when it is over.

How does your business benefit the community?

Our business offers the community freshly baked goods six days a week and is also a meeting place for family and friends.

What do you pride yourself on?

What separates your business from all of the others?

We pride our business on our friendly and welcoming service and we have so many incredible regular customers who we love to have a chat with everyday!

08 8562 1129

Mon – Fri  – 6:30am – 2:30 pm

Saturdays 6:30am – 11:30 am

40 Murray Street, Nuriootpa

www.linkesbakehouse.com.au

