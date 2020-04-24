As a business in this current climate, it has become a very difficult time to navigate. Where the environment is changing daily, people are looking for stable and accurate information.
With swift changes to the everyday operations and offerings across all industries, each business is needing to adapt in unique ways to both continue to operate and provide both safe and convenient options for their customers..
We have focused on a more diverse menu for takeaway options including a daily changing take home dinner menu.
We welcome phone orders and a kerbside pickup.
A self isolation bag filled with fresh products to help our customers get through a few days of self isolation is also available.
Our trading hours have changed Mon – Fri 6.30 a.m. – 2.30 p.m. and Saturdays 6.30 a.m. – 11.30 a.m.
Originally the old family home, the bakery has been owned by the Linke Family for over 80 years.
Siblings, Sharon and Chris along with Chris’ wife, Tamra are the third generation running the business and baking six days a week.
It is very important for the community to support any local business during this very difficult time so that we will all be here when it is over.
Our business offers the community freshly baked goods six days a week and is also a meeting place for family and friends.
We pride our business on our friendly and welcoming service and we have so many incredible regular customers who we love to have a chat with everyday!
