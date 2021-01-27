Lindsay gets the job done

They say if it wasn’t for the hard work and enthusiasm of Lindsay Mullins, Allendale North’s impressive new community shed would have cost twice as much and taken double the time to build.

It’s this reason Lindsay’s community nominated him for Light Regional Council’s inaugural Award for Active Citizenship, an Australia Day Council of SA honour he says left him speechless.

“I must admit, I was a bit overwhelmed,” Lindsay said of the moment he was told of his recognition.

“It means a lot and it’s something I’ve never experienced before.”

Lindsay is one of those people who make things happen and as a committed member of the Kapunda Rifle Club, he has been a major contributor to the maintenance of that facility too.

When the Allendale North Community Reserve next door to his home of twenty years was earmarked for sale, Lindsay heeded another call to action.

“The Council was going to sell this property off and John Dermody said no, that’s not going to happen because it’s the only facility available for this community. He got a group of us together….we won in the end!”

John and fellow Reserve Management Committee members appointed Lindsay as Project Manager and they soon realised how valuable he was in achieving their vision of re-developing the site.

“Lindsay’s individual effort was well above a normal team effort,” John said, describing how he had organised working bees to clear the former tennis club rooms – a wooden building left derelict following the club’s closure – to make way for the new open shelter shed now in its place.

He also negotiated “in kind” assistance from service providers, local businesses, farmers and other community members as well as co-ordinated fundraising barbecues at Barossa Mitre 10 to help offset the $60,000 project’s costs.

“The old building contained a huge amount of valuable hardwood timber, so that had to be saved and sold to help fund what we were doing,” John explained.

“We raised a bit over $26,000 in cash and Council gave $10,000 to get us over the line. Lindsay drove the dismantling of the old building here, got the timber ready, organised people to buy it. He’s built the basketball backboard, built metal boxes for plumbing things, put up facia boards, dug trenches and painted the toilet block out the back….He’s clever!”

John said Lindsay was a worthy recipient of the Active Citizenship Award and he was proud to have nominated him.

“This award is really recognition for Lindsay because he used his nous and expertise to do a whole lot of stuff that a lot of people couldn’t do. If we had to wait to get someone to do it, a project that took 2 and a bit years would have taken 5-6 years.”

Lindsay is humbled by the praise.

“You keep plugging away at projects like this…. I just want to see things finished,” Lindsay said.

“The biggest downfall is that I live next door…You look out the window and you think, perhaps I’ll go and do that. It got to the point where my wife, Kay was saying where are you going today, next door or down to the rifle club?”

Through Lindsay’s work during the last 12-15 months, the re-development of the facility has now reached virtual completion and is already being utilised by the community.

“Like I’ve always said,” explained Lindsay, “Once the foundation and infrastructure is here, some younger people can get involved to hang the bells and

whistles!”

