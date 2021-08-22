Lighting the way to Barossa water security

A Light Regional Council designed and managed water project for western Barossa has won a $4.5 million share in $108 million worth of Federal Government funding under the National Water Grid Connections funding pathway.

Federal Member for Barker, Mr Tony Pasin said Government was pleased to support The Barossa Wine Grape Water Source Diversification project which will improve the resilience and reliability of water infrastructure and deliver stronger water security outcomes.

“This project will involve the construction of new infrastructure that will supply additional water to the existing agricultural irrigation water supply system in the Western Barossa Valley to assist our world class wine producers,” said Mr Pasin.

“While the project will primarily supply agricultural customers, water from the system will also be used for public space irrigation and industrial use.”

The first $9 m stage of the Barossa Wine Grape Water Source Diversification Project, proposed to be jointly funded by Federal Government, a State Government grant of $0.4 m and a $4.1 million contribution from Light Regional Council, will deliver new infrastructure that will add an average of 800 ML/annum of urban stormwater over time into the existing agricultural irrigation water supply system to the Western Barossa.

Mr Kieren Chappell, Council’s General Manager Economic Development said the concept of harvesting urban storm water for agriculture dates back to 2012 with the initial infrastructure utilising urban stormwater from the Gawler River and recycled water from Bolivar.

“It’s been a long journey to get to this next stage,” Kieren told The Leader last week.

“The big dam on Gomersal Road [Bunyip Water] is a key storage location in the Barossa and with additional water being made available, it essentially opens up land on the western ridge of the Barossa.”

The project will also provide water for public spaces in the Roseworthy Township Expansion, and potentially non-potable water supplies for industry in the Kingsford and Roseworthy Industrial Estates according to Mr Simon Sherriff, Council’s Manager, Strategic Projects.

“There is a pipe that already runs through Kingsford and Roseworthy which brings water regionally from west to east, and a ‘spider’ of pipes will go out to gather the water from the wetlands that developers are obliged to build,” said Simon.

“That will bring water into the system so it can move wherever it needs to go. It might come over for vineyard irrigation in summer but if it’s in the winter, it will go into storage, into dams and aquifer recharge bores.

“Water that is not used for agricultural purposes, will go back onto the new residential development in Roseworthy to keep that green, liveable and cool.

“The other great thing about this source of water is that the salinity is generally lower than recycled waste water and ground water. It’s really good to have that in the mix to help freshen up other water sources.”

Mayor Bill O’Brien is ecstatic Council can now move forward with the project and admired the way all tiers of government are working together with private stakeholders through such an innovative partnership.

“What a great opportunity!” said Mayor O’Brien who acknowledged the hardworking team behind the scenes.

“This funding will generate employment outcomes both during construction and post completion and drive short term economic stimulus as we continue to navigate the economic impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The result is that Western Barossa is going to be richer in agriculture and viticulture because there will be more water available through an alternative source that will take pressure off the BIL scheme and the River Murray.”