Let the show go on

Angaston and Tanunda Shows will be able to continue to run their “high impact” events on the ovals after The Barossa Council backed a revamped event management policy at yesterday’s meeting.

Councillor Richard Miller made an alteration to the revised policy that went before yesterday’s meeting which was backed by his colleagues in the chamber.

It removed one of the statements made in the potential high impact event section to rather than exclude agricultural, horticulture and floricultural shows to exclude equestrian and horse driven events held annually for agricultural, horticultural and floricultural shows at Angaston, Mount Pleasant and Tanunda, thus permitting the continuation of existing horses in action events that have an historical function and attraction to those afore said annual events.

- Advertisement -

In the report presented to Council, manager community projects, Ms Rebecca Tappert said in response to feedback from the consultation process, the policy presented for approval has suggested the exclusion of agricultural, horticultural and floricultural shows from the definition of high impact events and requires that applications received for potential high impact events may only be approved by the CEO under delegation or Council.

It appears the majority of the submissions made during the consultation process for the event management policy were in relation to the inclusion of high impact events with many people expressing opposition to the proposal.

Since Council launched their intentions to revise their event management policy, local shows came together in a unified voice opposing the exclusion of high impact events, which as previously reported in The Leader, would have resulted in a large number of their oval events, particularly horses in action, being forced to relocate or be cancelled.

Speaking to The Leader, Tanunda Show secretary Mrs Debbie Miles and Angaston Show secretary, Mrs Chris Linke thanked Council for listening and giving the opportunity to present their case.

“They have done the research and listened to what everybody has said,” said Debbie.

“We may be two individual shows but we are working for the same cause…. the agriculture and heritage of the region.”

At the meeting, Council CEO, Mr Martin McCarthy said they have learnt from this process, adding in the future they would track and monitor the show use of facilities and engage better with show authorities.