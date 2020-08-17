Launch of ‘Savoury Favourites’

There were smiles and happiness all round last Wednesday as Barossa Area Fundraisers for Cancer were finally able to launch their new recipe book, Savoury Favourites.

After pushing this event out since April, guests were treated to a morning tea at The Clubhouse, Tanunda to celebrate.

The book was officially launched by Patron, Peggy Lindner.

Julie Combe, President, said they were grateful to The Clubhouse for offering up the dining room, allowing the group to remain COVID safe and maintain social distancing.

“It’s about lightheartedness and getting the group together again. We want to make people’s lives a little bit happier during this time,” said Julie.

“It’s also a thank you morning tea, and to let people know we’re still out there helping people travel with cancer because that hasn’t stopped.”

‘Savoury Favourites’ is available at The Leader, Northland Packaging and Angaston, Nuriootpa and Tanunda Newsagents.

And considering the current climate, Julie believes the sales have been great.

“They make really great gifts! The recipes are easy and made with all the things you’ve got in your cupboard, not ingredients you buy once and they sit there for the next five years,” said Julie.