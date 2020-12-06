Land deal secures Nuriootpa’s accommodation

A three storey accommodation offering at a building project cost of $4.2 million will be created by the Vine Inn Barossa Community Hotel, Nuriootpa after they purchased nearby land from Barossa Village.

The sale of the prime Nuriootpa land will result in the residents of the 11 Barossa Village units on Park Terrace to be relocated early next year and will boost Barossa Village’s vision of Heritage Park in Nuriootpa.

Mr Simon Newbold, chief executive of Barossa Village, said they had been in negotiations for sometime with the Vine Inn Barossa Community Hotel.

“The major reason for us is the accommodation is ending the use by date and it is no longer appropriate for the living environment we promote,” said Mr Newbold.

“The residents will transition to new accommodation in the first half of next year and then we will start using those funds received to initiate our master plan on land next to Nuriootpa Primary School, Heritage Park on 3.5 hectares.”

Subject to a change of use and Council approval, The Vine Inn Barossa Community Hotel are looking at 36 one bedroom and six, two bedroom apartments on that site.

With occupancy at the current site “very solid” the move to create further accommodation provides opportunity to secure more conferences and goes hand in hand with their current restaurant and conference facilities.

Mr John Feltus, chairman of the Vine Inn Barossa Community Hotel board said it is nice to see the years of discussion come to fruition and the community groups come together.

He said the move will further secure the Vine Inn Barossa Community Hotel.

“Obviously we are land locked and to progress this business and potentially look after our future, is accommodation, not just that but all the benefits of that,” said Mr Feltus.

“We are too small in the accommodation side to get the conferences in.”

Mr Feltus together with chief executive, Mr Chris Linden said the deal secures the future of the Vine Inn Barossa Community Hotel.

“Park Terrace is a prime tourism location and there is the view out over the vineyard and the pool area,” said Mr Linden.

Barossa Village will retain the community centre, which fronts Murray Street, an area currently under refurbishment.

“This will generate local employment in both organisations and will assist with expansion of Heritage Park and the Vine Inn and their expansion,” said Mr Newbold.