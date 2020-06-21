Ladle loads of love

Barossa foodies are sharing their talents to help the homeless this winter.

Much loved celebrity cook, Maggie Beer and Fino Seppeltsfield owner and manager, Sharon Romeo together with executive chef, Sam Smith have signed up for the East End Cellars’ Winter Soup Kitchen initiative to raise funds for Adelaide’s Hutt Street Centre.

Yesterday was the second of five Thursdays the event is running and the day Fino joins the action by donating their time and talent to create a soup which will be served with crusty bread at the Vardon Avenue venue in Adelaide.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to The Leader last week, Sam said he hadn’t decided what he was going to make just yet.

“I’m not 100 percent sure,” he said.

“But it will definitely be warming, filling and all those things that are important at this time of year.

“I think it will be vegetable based, I’ll probably do something with chickpeas and lots of vegetables.”

Each hearty bowl will be sold for $15 during lunch and dinner time with all proceeds going to the Hutt Street Centre to help support the nearly 3,000 people experiencing homelessness each year.

It’s the second time Sam has been involved in the event launched in response to the growing number of women and children seeking help at soup kitchens in winter.

“Giving something back is important,” Sam said.

“I think, with any business, it is important that we stay connected with social issues, what’s happening in the world around us and we don’t just stay in the little bubbles of our own business.

“They do such amazing work at the Hutt Street Centre and it feels good to be able to support and be a part of that.”

Maggie is set to serve up her soul-warming soup at the event’s finale on July 9.

Supporting the homeless has been a cause close to her heart for many years, having participated in the Hutt Street Centre’s Walk a Mile in My Boots fundraiser both in the city and in the Barossa.

“My friend, Simon Bryant has been a great supporter of the Hutt Street Centre and another great friend, Amanda Blair. It was inevitable that I get roped in but I do so happily!” said Maggie.

“It’s really important for us to look after people who are less able to look after themselves – it’s our responsibility.”

Whilst not sure what she’ll be putting in the soup pot for the East End Cellars’ Winter Soup Kitchen event, one thing is for sure – it will be filled with love as she quietly honours her late daughter, Saskia.

“It’s my family’s love… I have no idea what I’ll be making just yet, I just know it will be really wholesome.

“It’s going to be something with chicken because Saskia was amazing with helping other people and Petar, her husband, will be providing the chicken for us. Elli will help too along with a few of my grand-daughters.

“Helping others runs in the family.”

Whilst Sam and Maggie’s soup will only be available in Adelaide, they hope their efforts will highlight the fact there is genuine need back home in the Barossa as well.

“Even if it just brings to light the issues we have here – there is homelessness here too,” said Maggie.

“If there is one thing COVID-19 has done, it is that we have seen such extraordinary acts of kindness… and neighbours helping each other out. We absolutely have to keep that going.”

Sam agreed, adding it was important to continually support local organisations that assist community members through hardship.

“Kind Hearted Kitchen do fantastic things up here,” said Sam.

“Be aware of groups like that and donate either time or products when they get back up and running…. Food is so important – it’s a basic necessity.