Knoll opens six lane motorway

Minister for Transport, Infrastructure and Local Government Stephan Knoll and Premier Steven Marshall wave as the first drivers head on to the Northern Connector.

The Northern Connector project was officially opened on Saturday by Transport Minister and Member for Schubert, Mr Stephan Knoll, his daughter Ruby and family friend, Paula Baker.

The six-lane 110km/h Northern Connector is a $867 million non-stop motorway and  is the next piece in the 78-kilometre North-South Corridor puzzle connecting the South Road Superway and Northern Expressway.

Conceding it has been a long time coming, Mr Knoll said the Northern Connector will slash travel times and improve road safety.

He added, “Motorists now have 43 kilometre of non-stop North-South Corridor between the South Road Superway and Gawler.”

