KFC for Barossa

A Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise is proposed to be incorporated into the Sturt Highway Service Centre at Nuriootpa, joining McDonald’s as the two restaurants in the $10 million development.

Plans were lodged with The Barossa Council in March with the category 2 development now revealing the full extent of the proposal.

Also proposed joining KFC and McDonald’s is an X Convenience integrated petrol filling station with a retail outlet for automotive products and a limited amount of convenience retailing, coffee and take away food offerings.