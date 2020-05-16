KFC for Barossa

A Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise is proposed to be incorporated into the Sturt Highway Service Centre at Nuriootpa, joining McDonald’s as the two restaurants in the $10 million development.
Plans were lodged with The Barossa Council in March with the category 2 development now revealing the full extent of the proposal.
Also proposed joining KFC and McDonald’s is an X Convenience integrated petrol filling station with a retail outlet for automotive products and a limited amount of convenience retailing, coffee and take away food offerings.
X Convenience is a family owned SA business with 28 stores across Adelaide.
There’s also a car and truck wash, public toilets, a lounge and shower facilities for truck drivers.
As previously reported in The Leader the fuel reselling and retail facility, when fully operational, will support in the order of 220 full time equivalent jobs and generate $17.9 million gross state product in the Barossa region.
A report prepared in 2018 acknowledged a number of benefits for the development which included improved transport logistics and industry efficiencies, regional tourism and road safety and emergency services.
It is understood the application will go before the Barossa Assessment Panel in the next financial year.