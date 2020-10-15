Keeping your workplace safe

From ergonomic chairs through to the much needed hygiene products, Office National Barossa at Nuriootpa are able to assist businesses and home office operators in keeping their workplace safe.

Keegan Strugnell, Office National Barossa sales account manager, said it is important to have safe workplaces for staff and customers.

“Our employees definitely come first, as much as our customers, and it is important for Office National to be safe,” said Keegan.

“We are able to go out and do occupational health and safety checks for workplaces and recommend what would be needed if they are looking to improve their workplace safety.”

Ergonomic chair, Buro Metro has become a popular choice for workplaces across the region.

“This is our best seller and it is good for long periods of sitting, especially if it’s all day,” said Keegan.

With a 10 year warranty, the Buro Metro has a four lever fully ergonomic mechanism, adjustable seat height, ratchet back height adjustment, adjustable seat/back tilt to floating or lockable in addition to height and width adjustable arms.

Another popular choice for the workplace is the Vertilift Pro Electric Desk Riser.

It comes with a five year warranty and is available in black or white. There is a USB port on the control panel and a single button up and down height adjustment.

These have become popular in the office, particularly for those who require a desk area.

A national pandemic has shown that hygiene is more important than ever and Office National Barossa have an array of products to assist with this mission.

From gloves, antibacterial wipes, desk disinfectant cleaner to signage, Office National have increased their ability to keep businesses covered.

“There is more of a demand for this,” said Keegan.

“More customers have increased their cleaning to keep their staff safe.”

And when it comes to workplace safety, the requirement to wear hi visibility clothing from vests to workwear can also be sourced at Office National Barossa.

“We have got jackets, vests, shirts and pants and can source anything else as well including hats and sunscreen,” said Keegan.