Keeping the region moving

For fifty years Angaston Transport has looked after the carting needs of the region.

From transporting sheep, cattle, grain and grapes, to hauling bags of cement, bales of wool and crates of fruit, farmers and businesses from all walks of life have come to rely on the Doecke family to keep things moving.

Founder, Bruce never imagined when he turned the ignition key of his first truck that his humble business would still be going today let alone the fact that his son, Craig and daughter-in-law Amy would join the fold to continue what he started all those years ago.

“It’s quite an honour I suppose that we have achieved that many years,” Bruce said.

He admits the trucking lifestyle isn’t for the faint hearted with long hours and extended periods away from home, yet he looks back with a sense of pride.

He has fond memories, made many friends and knows he has been able to provide a valuable service to his community.

“We’re established now and it’s good. It’s been very rewarding,” Bruce said.

“I’m very fortunate that we’re still here!”