Keep the blood flowing

Angaston’s Merawyn Hadden would give her left arm to help others, or at least the blood from it.

She’s been a blood donor since before she had her children in the early eighties, and earlier this month notched up her 130th donation.

“I just had a conscious thought about what can I be doing to help other people, and what would happen if I got sick, or one of my children or family members became unwell and needed blood,” said Merawyn.

“It’s something that I can do, it doesn’t really cost me anything apart from my petrol costs.”

Merawyn donates plasma regularly, either by travelling to the city or at a mobile clinic, but with non-essential travel out of the Barossa discouraged due to the COVID-19 cluster, she wasn’t sure if she’d be allowed to continue with her donations.

“I just thought with the coronavirus and people being sick and not being able to give as easily, I’d give Red Cross Lifeblood a call and get their thoughts about it,” explained Merawyn.

“But they were fabulous, they were really happy that I called because of the fact that it’s essential.”

Visiting the clinic in Modbury for the first time, Merawyn was impressed with the extra precautions being taken due to COVID-19.

“We had to wait outside and had lots of social distancing going on, but before I could even walk into the foyer, they did a temperature check,” she said.

“They didn’t have any issues with me being from the Barossa… They were more than happy to take my plasma!”

Last month Red Cross Lifeblood issued an Australia-wide appeal for 14,000 donors to come forward and donate blood or plasma, with the need for the precious resource being no less during the pandemic.

“We’ve had an incredible response to our appeal for donors last month,” Lifeblood spokeswoman, Jen Salter told The Leader.

“However the need for blood is ongoing and we are encouraging Australians to book an appointment in late May or into June.”

Sixty appointments are currently available for when Lifeblood next visits Nuriootpa from June 1 to 5.

Merawyn would encourage anyone who meets the criteria to give blood or plasma donation a try.

“If I can convince any young person to start on that track I will!” she said.