Kapunda A & E temporarily closes

The Accident and Emergency Department at Kapunda Hospital has temporarily closed until further notice.

Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network said the decision has been made to decrease the risk of COVID-19 and to protect aged care residents, as Kapunda Hospital is co-located with aged care facilities.

Services to the people living in these aged care facilities will continue as planned and in accordance with the advice given by the Commonwealth Department of Health. General Practitioners may continue to attend patients in the hospital and aged care residents, as required.

Members of the public needing to access accident and emergency services in these areas can go to Gawler Health Service, Tanunda War Memorial Hospital, Angaston District Hospital, Modbury Hospital or Mount Barker District Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital.

Kapunda birthing services are currently being delivered at Gawler due to theatre upgrades, there is no change to this arrangement.

Gumeracha Hospital A & E has also been closed for the same reasons.